Freight handling by Estonian ports climbs 2.2% on year

Estonian ports handled 23.8 mln tons of cargoes in the first eight months of 2018, 2.2% more than during the same period last year, it appears from data provided by Statistics Estonia, informs LETA/BNS.

Loading of goods grew 3.9% year on year to 16.3 mln tons and unloading declined 1.3% to 7.6 mln tons.





Goods loaded onto ships in August amounted to 1.8 mln tons, 5.6% less than in August 2017. The amount unloaded was 1 mln tons, marking an increase of 6.5% year on year.





In 2017, Estonian ports handled 34.8 mln tons of cargo, which is 3%, or 1.2 mln tons more than the year before. A total of 23.5 mln tons of goods were loaded and 11.3 mln tons of goods were unloaded in Estonian ports in 2017, which means that 4% more goods were loaded and 2% more goods were unloaded than in 2016. In 2017, 114 more cargo ships called at Estonian ports than in 2016. The average gross tonnage of cargo vessels was roughly 11,100 tons.