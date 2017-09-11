DFDS Seaways to add two new ferries to its fleet

The Danish-capital Klaipeda-based ferry company DFDS Seaways hopes to add two new ferries to its fleet in 2021, informs LETA/BNS.

Two ferries worth over 200 mln euros are currently under construction at the Chinese shipyard Guangzhou Shipyard International, Vaidas Klumbys, spokesman for DFDS Seaways, told.





"These will be RoPax-type ferries capable of carrying both cargo and passengers. They should arrive in Klaipeda in the first or second half of 2021. The ferries will operate in the Baltic Sea on the Klaipeda–Kylis or Klaipeda–Karlshamn routes," he said.





The new ferries will have the capacity of around 4,500 vehicles and 600 passengers, the spokesman said.





DFDS Seaways now has 10 ferries sailing to Kiel in Germany and Karlshamn in Sweden. The company sold the two oldest ferries to Ukraine in June.





DFDS Seaways carried over 140,000 passengers in the eight months of 2018, up 9% from the same period last year.