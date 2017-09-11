Good for Business, Lithuania, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 21.09.2018, 14:06
DFDS Seaways to add two new ferries to its fleet
Two ferries
worth over 200 mln euros are currently under construction at the Chinese
shipyard Guangzhou Shipyard International,
Vaidas Klumbys, spokesman for DFDS Seaways, told.
"These
will be RoPax-type ferries capable of carrying both cargo and passengers. They
should arrive in Klaipeda in the first or second half of 2021. The ferries will
operate in the Baltic Sea on the Klaipeda–Kylis or Klaipeda–Karlshamn
routes," he said.
The new
ferries will have the capacity of around 4,500 vehicles and 600 passengers, the
spokesman said.
DFDS Seaways now has 10 ferries sailing to Kiel in Germany
and Karlshamn in Sweden. The company sold the two oldest ferries to Ukraine in
June.
DFDS
Seaways carried over 140,000 passengers in the eight months of 2018, up 9% from
the same period last year.
