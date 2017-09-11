Airport, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
Number of passengers carried by airBaltic grows 18% in eight months
In August 2018, 440 562 passengers or 14% more than last year travelled
with airBaltic. In addition in summer
season airBaltic carried +18% more
passengers, marking this period as a record for the airline.
Martin
Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic:
“This was the strongest
summer in the history of the airline, successfully continuing the sustainable
growth path the company has taken. While performing more flights to a wider
variety of destinations, we still are aiming to achieve our world-class
internal targets for both punctuality and regularity.”
During the first eight months of 2018 airBaltic has operated 37 186 flights. In August 2018, the airline performed 5 341 flights, or 11% more than in the same period of 2017. The airline’s load
factor, which represents the number of passengers as a proportion of the number
of available seats, during first eight months of 2018 was
at a level of 77%, but in August 2018 – 84%.
