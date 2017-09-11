Number of passengers carried by airBaltic grows 18% in eight months

Latvia’s airBaltic carrier flew 2,770,047 passengers in the first eight months of 2018, up 18% against the same period a year ago, BC was told at the company.

In August 2018, 440 562 passengers or 14% more than last year travelled with airBaltic. In addition in summer season airBaltic carried +18% more passengers, marking this period as a record for the airline.

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “This was the strongest summer in the history of the airline, successfully continuing the sustainable growth path the company has taken. While performing more flights to a wider variety of destinations, we still are aiming to achieve our world-class internal targets for both punctuality and regularity.”

During the first eight months of 2018 airBaltic has operated 37 186 flights. In August 2018, the airline performed 5 341 flights, or 11% more than in the same period of 2017. The airline’s load factor, which represents the number of passengers as a proportion of the number of available seats, during first eight months of 2018 was at a level of 77%, but in August 2018 – 84%.