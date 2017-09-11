Good for Business, Investments, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 17.09.2018, 19:32
Smart Continent LT to assess Vilnius' attractiveness among investors
BC, Vilniaus, 17.09.2018.Print version
Smart Continent LT will assess the attractiveness of Vilnius and its five foreign competitors among investors after winning a tender called by Vilnius tourism and business development agency Go Vilnius, informs LETA/BNS.
The
consultancy will have to provide its assessment by the middle of February and
will be paid 17,400 euros, according to the pubic tender's report.
Go Vilnius director Inga
Romanovskiene told the evaluators would have to select five competitors of
Vilnius and compare the cities based on 13 factors important for investors. The
factors were identified following a survey of foreign investors, carried out by
Go Vilnius.
The factors
include a city's reputation, economic development strategy, production zones,
the number and quality of events and conference for investors, attractiveness
among highly-qualified specialists, availability and quality of business
relocation services etc.
