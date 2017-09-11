Smart Continent LT to assess Vilnius' attractiveness among investors

Smart Continent LT will assess the attractiveness of Vilnius and its five foreign competitors among investors after winning a tender called by Vilnius tourism and business development agency Go Vilnius, informs LETA/BNS.

The consultancy will have to provide its assessment by the middle of February and will be paid 17,400 euros, according to the pubic tender's report.





Go Vilnius director Inga Romanovskiene told the evaluators would have to select five competitors of Vilnius and compare the cities based on 13 factors important for investors. The factors were identified following a survey of foreign investors, carried out by Go Vilnius.





The factors include a city's reputation, economic development strategy, production zones, the number and quality of events and conference for investors, attractiveness among highly-qualified specialists, availability and quality of business relocation services etc.