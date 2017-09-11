Lithuanian airports post 50% growth in passenger numbers

Airport, Good for Business, Lithuania, Transport
Lithuania's three international airports saw their total passenger numbers surge by 50% in August 2018 compared with a year ago as flight numbers jumped by almost 29% , informs LETA/BNS referring to the Lietuvos Oro Uostai (Lithuanian Airports).
The airports handled over 600,000 passengers, some 200,000 more than a
year ago, the company said, attributing the growth to the increased
frequency of flights and to larger aircraft used on some routes.
Vilnius Airport saw
passenger numbers soar to around 480,000 in August, some 340,000 more than in
the same month of 2017 when the capital's airport was closed for runway
upgrades and most flights were diverted to Kaunas.
Kaunas Airport last
month recorded a 142 percent year-on-year decline to 97,000 in passenger
numbers. Around 38,000 passengers went through Palanga Airport, slightly up from about 37,000 a year ago.
Over 4,000 flights were handled in Vilnius, nearly 900 in Kaunas and
almost 500 in Palanga.
