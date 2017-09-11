Estonian Railways freight carriage grows 14.7%

Freight transported on the infrastructure of the Estonian state-owned railway infrastructure company Estonian Railways during the first eight months of 2018 totaled slightly over 9.1 mln tons, 14.7% more than in the same period in 2017, informs LETA/BNS.

The top categories of cargoes transported on the infrastructure of Estonian Railways were fertilizers, mineral fuels and oil shale. Transit shipments totaled 6.3 mln tons, 26% more than during the same period in 2017, Estonian Railways said.





"We are very satisfied with the increase in freight carriage volumes on the infrastructure of Estonian Railways and are forecasting a freight volume growth to 14.5 mln tons by the end of the year," Erik Laidvee, CEO of Estonian Railways, said.





"Even though container carriage has shown a constant upward trend during the year, totaling 30,400 transport equivalent units (TEUs) in eight months, we still hope that new East-West direction Chinese container trains will be added on our infrastructure soon that would boost this growth further," Laidvee said.





Domestic train passengers numbered 597,400 in August of 2018. Thus, the number of passengers carried in eight months was over 5 mln, which is 7% higher than in the same period the year before.





International passengers in the eight months of 2018 numbered 76,100, also 7% more than in the first eight months of last year.