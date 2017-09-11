Estonia, Good for Business, Railways, Statistics, Transport
Estonian Railways freight carriage grows 14.7%
The top categories of cargoes transported on the infrastructure of Estonian Railways were fertilizers,
mineral fuels and oil shale. Transit shipments totaled 6.3 mln tons, 26% more
than during the same period in 2017, Estonian
Railways said.
"We are very satisfied with the increase in freight carriage volumes
on the infrastructure of Estonian Railways and are forecasting a freight volume
growth to 14.5 mln tons by the end of the year," Erik Laidvee,
CEO of Estonian Railways, said.
"Even though container carriage has shown a constant upward trend
during the year, totaling 30,400 transport equivalent units (TEUs) in eight
months, we still hope that new East-West direction Chinese container trains
will be added on our infrastructure soon that would boost this growth
further," Laidvee said.
Domestic train passengers numbered 597,400 in August of 2018. Thus, the
number of passengers carried in eight months was over 5 mln, which is 7% higher
than in the same period the year before.
International passengers in the eight months of 2018 numbered 76,100,
also 7% more than in the first eight months of last year.
