Baltic railways cos plan to expand Amber Train service to Poland, Finland

Baltic railway operators plan to expand their Amber Train intermodal freight train service, which has recently transported its second commercial shipment from Estonia to Lithuania, into Poland and Finland, Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways) said on Thursday.

Egidijus Lazauskas, director of the Lithuanian state railway company's Freight Transportation Directorate, said that talks are underway with partners in Poland and Finland.





"As we work with logistic companies, we see that there is a need to continue the development of the route and expand its geography, so we are now in talks on expanding the route," he said.





A semi-trailer transportation service will be launched on the Amber Train route in the second quarter of next year, the official said.





The intermodal train service is a joint project of Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai, Latvia's LDZ Logistika and Estonia's EVR Cargo. Its route currently covers 650 kilometers from Sestokai on Lithuania's border with Poland via Riga to Tallinn.