Financial Services, Good for Business, Investments, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 13.09.2018, 13:01
Latvian investment management companies' profit at EUR 5.126 mln in H1
BC, Riga, 13.09.2018.Print version
Latvian investment management companies earned a total of EUR 5.126 mln in profit in January-June this year, which is 18% less than in the first half of 2017, the Financial and Capital Market Commission informed LETA.
The commission's spokeswoman Dace Jansone said that investment funds' assets decreased 1.1% to
EUR 213.7 mln at end-June, while alternative investment funds' assets increased
1.6%, amounting to 138.1 mln.
In the first half of 2017, Latvian investment management
companies operated with a profit of EUR 6.252 mln.
As of end-June, there were twelve investment management
companies and seventeen alternative investment funds in Latvia.
Other articles:
- 13.09.2018 Authorities asked to start criminal case over corporate raid on Olainfarm
- 13.09.2018 Baltcap: Blackstone may acquire other banks in Nordic region
- 13.09.2018 Baltic states call on European Commission not to cut cohesion funds after 2020
- 13.09.2018 Nordecon AS and Riigi Kinnisvara Aktsiaselts signed a contract to build a future state gymnasium building in Kohtla-Järve
- 13.09.2018 Nordecon построит в Кохтла-Ярве здание госгимназии за 4,3 млн. евро
- 13.09.2018 Ассоциация банков Литвы: сделка по Luminor говорит о доверии к банковскому делу стран Балтии
- 13.09.2018 Taxify и Olerex открывают в Таллинне автоматическую заправку
- 13.09.2018 Фонд Tera Ventures Fund II привлек для инвестирования в стартапы 21 млн. евро
- 13.09.2018 Amber Train расширят на Польшу и Финляндию