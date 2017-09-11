Latvian investment management companies' profit at EUR 5.126 mln in H1

Latvian investment management companies earned a total of EUR 5.126 mln in profit in January-June this year, which is 18% less than in the first half of 2017, the Financial and Capital Market Commission informed LETA.

The commission's spokeswoman Dace Jansone said that investment funds' assets decreased 1.1% to EUR 213.7 mln at end-June, while alternative investment funds' assets increased 1.6%, amounting to 138.1 mln.





In the first half of 2017, Latvian investment management companies operated with a profit of EUR 6.252 mln.





As of end-June, there were twelve investment management companies and seventeen alternative investment funds in Latvia.