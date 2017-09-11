Financial Services, Good for Business, Investments, Latvia

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Thursday, 13.09.2018, 13:01

Latvian investment management companies' profit at EUR 5.126 mln in H1

BC, Riga, 13.09.2018.Print version
Latvian investment management companies earned a total of EUR 5.126 mln in profit in January-June this year, which is 18% less than in the first half of 2017, the Financial and Capital Market Commission informed LETA.

The commission's spokeswoman Dace Jansone said that investment funds' assets decreased 1.1% to EUR 213.7 mln at end-June, while alternative investment funds' assets increased 1.6%, amounting to 138.1 mln.


In the first half of 2017, Latvian investment management companies operated with a profit of EUR 6.252 mln.


As of end-June, there were twelve investment management companies and seventeen alternative investment funds in Latvia.




Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 