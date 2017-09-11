Riga International Airport sees 17% rise in passenger volumes in first eight months

In the first seven months of this year, passenger turnover at Riga International Airport increased by 17% against the same period last year to 4.722 mln people, the airport informed.

In August this year, the airport received 735,499 passengers, up 14.2% against the respective period a year ago.





The airport handled a total of 55,729 flights in the first eight months of the year, which was by 13.7% more when compared to the same period last year. In August, the airport handled a total of 7,938 flights, which was 10.2% more when compared to August 2017.





Riga remains the leader among the Baltic airports in terms of passenger numbers.





Riga International Airport is the largest air traffic hub in the Baltic states. The airport offers flights to more than 60 destinations in the winter season and to nearly 90 destinations in summer, operated by 20 airlines.





In 2017, the Riga airport served over six mln passengers or 45% of the total number of air passengers in the three Baltic states.