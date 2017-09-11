Airport, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 13.09.2018, 11:19
Riga International Airport sees 17% rise in passenger volumes in first eight months
In August this year, the airport received 735,499
passengers, up 14.2% against the respective period a year ago.
The airport handled a total of 55,729 flights in the first
eight months of the year, which was by 13.7% more when compared to the same
period last year. In August, the airport handled a total of 7,938 flights,
which was 10.2% more when compared to August 2017.
Riga remains the leader among the Baltic airports in terms
of passenger numbers.
Riga International Airport is the largest air traffic hub in
the Baltic states. The airport offers flights to more than 60 destinations in
the winter season and to nearly 90 destinations in summer, operated by 20
airlines.
In 2017, the Riga airport served over six mln passengers or
45% of the total number of air passengers in the three Baltic states.
