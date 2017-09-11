Spectrum auction in Latvia raises EUR 6.5 mln

A spectrum auction in Latvia on Tuesday sold the rights to use frequency bands for EUR 6.525 mln, Ieva Bethere, a spokeswoman for the Public Utilities Commission (regulator), told LETA.

The EUR 6.525 mln raised at the auction will be paid into the government budget.





Two bidders - Tele2 and Lattelecom telecommunications companies - took part in the auction, which was held over the course of five days and included 250 rounds of bidding.





Bethere said she could not reveal the winner of the auction but added that the winner might be announced next week.





Tele2 could not be reached for comments, and Lattelecom declined comments.

As reported, the Public Utilities Commission organized an auction to sell 3550-3600 megahertz frequency bands which can be used in the 5G communications system.





The starting price of the frequency band had been set at EUR 250,000.

The winner of the spectrum auction will be able to use the frequency band from January 1, 2019 until December 31, 2028.





The regulator has organized a total of nine spectrum auctions since 2010.