Monday, 10.09.2018, 19:36
Estonian biomethane made up 70% of gas pumped into cars at Eesti Gaas stations in August
"Demand for gas as a favorably priced and environment-friendly fuel
has grown. At present we are able to sell all of the green gas made in Estonia
at our filling stations, and looking at the present trend I can see room for
growth in sales figures," Eesti Gaas
board member Raul Kotov said.
In August, some 493,000 cubic meters of biomethane was sold at Eesti Gaas filling stations, 10% more
than in July. In total 713,800 cubic meters of compressed gas, as much as in
July, was sold at the company’s filling stations during the month.
Since the beginning of September Eesti
Gaas is selling compressed gas under new product names at its filling
stations. Green gas or biomethane, internationally known
as compressed biomethane or CBM, is a fuel 100% of Estonian origin
produced from biodegradable waste. The fuel sold under the product name CNG, or
compressed natural gas, is a mix of imported natural gas and locally produced
biomethane.
Kotov said that the change was introduced for the product names to better
reflect the fuel's nature and origin and to facilitate choice for consumers.
The chemical composition and quality of both products is similar and both are
suited for use in a car, he added.
