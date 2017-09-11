Estonian Uptime acquires 51% stake in Danish West Soft Development

he Estonian information technology company Uptime has acquired a 51% stake in the Danish company West Soft Development A/S, informed LETA/BNS.

"Denmark has been on our radar for some time," Eero Tohver, CEO of Uptime, said. "We have found a good team in West Soft Development, whose values are fitting together with ours and the skills of both of us will help complement each other," he said.





A total of nine people works in West Soft Development at present. "By joining forces, we get access to more resources and knowledge, and it is also very good for our clients. Together with Uptime we can provide a much wider variety of software services," Ronni Madsen, CEO of West Soft Development, said.





Uptime is interested in special software development for customers in the Triangle Region, where West Soft Development is located. Both companies can help each other to expand the skills base, provide more resources for development, and to use Uptime's experience in many international projects.





Trekantomradet or the Triangle Region is located on the Danish peninsula of Jutland and the island of Funen. The Triangle Region began as the general term for the industrial and communications hubs of Kolding, Vejle and Fredericia in the early 1960s. The three cities originally worked together to coordinate and collaborate locally, but have since expanded into a cooperation between the municipalities of Billund, Fredericia, Haderslev, Kolding, Middelfart, Vejen and Vejle.





"We are entering the Danish market and providing software services is very important for us in the new region," Tohver said. "We consider the Triangle Region in Denmark to be a very important fast growing region to be present in," he added.





The focus of West Soft Development is on the development of special software according to the client's business needs. Major customers in Denmark include Ramboll, Siemens Wind Power, Copenhagen City Government, Alfix, Dong Energy, and others.





Uptime, which is based on Estonian capital and operates in Estonia, Norway, Switzerland and Macedonia, offers IT services like software development, SharePoint solutions, mobile and cloud applications, information search and business intelligence solutions, IT administration and maintenance services.



