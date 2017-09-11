Kayak buys part of NFQ Technologies' business in Lithuania

US-based online travel search company Kayak has purchased a part of the business of NFQ Technologies, an Internet solutions developer owned by Lithuanians and Germans, in Lithuania.

Kayak announced on Monday the signing of a deal to acquire NFQ Technologies' team and office equipment.





"Our partnership with Kayak, a leading global travel search engine, started eight years ago with their acquisition of the NFQ-developed flight search engine Swoodoo," NFQ Technologies CEO Paulius Insoda said.





"NFQ's 40-strong team has since played a major role in developing Kayak's technical side," he said.





Kayak is taking over a team of around 40 engineers who have worked with the company for several years now as technology partners. Following the completion of the deal, the engineers will become employees of Kayak Lithuania.





Founded in 2004, Kayak is a subsidiary of Booking Holdings Inc.