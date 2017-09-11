Wizz Air to launch new flights from Riga to Kyiv in 2019

Hungarian low-costs carrier Wizz Air will launch new flights from Riga to Kyiv next year, informs LETA.

Starting March 2, 2019, Wizz Air will be flying on the route three times a week – on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.





Wizz Air has flown more than 2.8 mln passengers since 2010 when it started operating flights from Riga International Airport. The airline has deployed two Airbus A320 aircraft at its Riga base where it has over 80 local employees.





This year, Wizz Air opened a new route from Riga to Kutaisi in Georgia. With the launch of this new route, Wizz Air is currently operating flights from Riga to 13 destinations in 11 countries.





In the first seven months of 2018, Wizz Air carried 370 thousand Latvian air passengers, up 21% on the same period a year ago.