Thursday, 30.08.2018
Wizz Air to launch new flights from Riga to Kyiv in 2019
Hungarian low-costs carrier Wizz Air will launch new flights from Riga to Kyiv next year, informs LETA.
Starting March 2, 2019, Wizz Air
will be flying on the route three times a week – on Tuesdays, Thursdays and
Saturdays.
Wizz Air has flown more than 2.8 mln passengers since 2010 when it
started operating flights from Riga
International Airport. The airline has deployed two Airbus A320 aircraft at its Riga base where it has over 80 local
employees.
This year, Wizz Air opened a
new route from Riga to Kutaisi in Georgia. With the launch of this new route, Wizz Air is currently operating flights
from Riga to 13 destinations in 11 countries.
In the first seven months of 2018, Wizz
Air carried 370 thousand Latvian air passengers, up 21% on the same
period a year ago.
