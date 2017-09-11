Good for Business, Investments, Lithuania, Retail
Tuesday, 28.08.2018
Baltic clothes retailer Apranga plans to open or renovate 25 stores next year
Vilnius, 28.08.2018
Vilnius-based clothing retailer Apranga, which is controlled by MG Baltic, next year plans to open or refurbish 25 stores in the Baltic countries, the group's CEO said.
"The number of stores run by Apranga approaches 200, with some of them operating for 6-7 years now. So, it's natural that it's time to renovate a considerable number of them," Rimantas Perveneckas said in an interview with the business daily Verslo Zinios, citing LETA/BNS.
"In 2019, we'll open or refurbish 25 stores, which account for a third, or 25,000 square meters, of the total (retail) area," he said.
According to the CEO, the group has plans for active expansion in Riga's shopping centers and Vilnius' Akropolis mall.
Apranga currently owns 182 stores in the Baltic countries, including 110 in Lithuania, 43 in Latvia and 29 in Estonia, with a total retail area of 84,200 square meters.
