Analytics, Good for Business, Lithuania, Tourism
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 28.08.2018, 22:46
Vilnius posts 8% growth to 0.53 mln in H1 tourist numbers
According to figures from Statistics Lithuania, a total
of 536,900 visitors stayed at Vilnius' hotels and other accommodation establishments
in the first half. The number of foreign guests rose by 6.2 % y-o-y to 429,700, or 80% of the total number.
The biggest numbers of tourists came from Belarus, Poland,
Russia, Germany and Latvia.
The largest single increase was in the number of German
visitors (up by 33 %), followed by British tourists (20.3%), Russians (12.9%),
Latvians (12.1%) and Poles (12.1%). The number of visitors from Finland rose by
6.1% and that of Italian travelers was up by 5.9%.
However, the number of tourists from Belarus fell by 13.8%
and that from the US edged down by 0.22%.
There were 70 hotels with around 5,600 rooms in total in
Vilnius in late June, with their average occupancy rate at 62.9%.
- 28.08.2018 Литва инвестирует в развитие аэропортов до 2028 года около 700 млню. евро
- 28.08.2018 Klaipeda continues to rank 1st among Baltic ports by cargo traffic
- 28.08.2018 Chamber of agriculture: Estonia's cereal yield to be 40% lower this year
- 28.08.2018 Объемы розничной торговли в Литве за год выросли на 6,1%
- 28.08.2018 Lithuania plans to invest around EUR 700 mln into airport expansion
- 28.08.2018 Lithuania's Viciunai says it cannot control sellers of its products in Crimea
- 28.08.2018 Lithuania mulls joining Latvia's legal fight over fishing in Norway's Svalbard
- 28.08.2018 Baltic clothes retailer Apranga plans to open or renovate 25 stores next year
- 28.08.2018 Electricity prices rise across Baltics amid dry weather - Elektrum Lietuva
- 28.08.2018 Lietuvos Energija invests EUR 50,000 in Estonian startup