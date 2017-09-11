Airport, Good for Business, Tourism, Transport
Riga Airport has been Recognized as the Second Fastest Growing European Airport
In the second quarter of the year, the number of passengers
handled at Riga Airport grew by 17.4% as compared to the previous year,
allowing Riga Airport rank second in the TOP 5 of European airports handling
5-15 mln passengers annually. According to the ACI data, the average number
of passengers in the European airports has grown by 6% in the second quarter of
the year.
Riga Airport witnessed growth also in July, when 739 403
passengers were served at Riga Airport, which is 14.4% more than in the same
period last year. Moreover, the Airport saw a new monthly passenger record in
July - for the first time in its history Riga Airport handled more than
700 000 passengers per month.
During the first seven months of the year, the number of
passengers handled at Riga Airport grew by 17.5%, reaching 3.99 million
passengers. Nearly 30% of them travelled in transfer using Riga Airport as a
point of departure to travel to destinations elsewhere in the world. London,
Moscow and Helsinki were the most popular destinations from Riga Airport in the
first seven months of 2018.
The volume of cargo serviced at Riga Airport increased
considerably - by almost 31%, reaching 16.3 thousand tons, while the
number of flights grew by 14.3%, handling 47.8 thousand flights in the first
seven months of the year.
“Riga
Airport is the only airport in the Baltic countries, which, owing to its
performance indicators, has been repeatedly recognised as one of the fastest
growing European airports in 2018,” says Ilona Līce, Chairperson of the Board
of Riga International Airport. “The figures for the first seven months of
the year show that almost all of the airlines operating at Riga Airport have
experienced growth. It concerns both low-cost airlines with a market share of
28% and direct passenger growth of 16%, and full-service airlines, as well as
charter and business carriers. However, the national airline airBaltic remains
the undisputed market leader; its passenger figures have grown by 20% and it
has a market share of 54.3%,” says Līce.
The Irish low-cost airline Ryanair is the
second largest passenger airline operating at Riga Airport; it carried
605.9 thousand passengers (+10.2%) in the first seven months and has a
market share of 15.2%. In its turn, the Hungarian low-cost airline WizzAir with
355 thousand passengers carried (+21.1%) ranks third. WizzAir market
share at Riga Airport accounts for nearly 9%.
Riga maintains a steady leader position among the Baltic
airports, handling 44% of the total number of passengers and 52% of the total
cargo volumes.
Riga International Airport is the largest air traffic hub in
the Baltics. The 20 airlines operating at Riga Airport offer more than 70
destinations in the winter season and 100 in the summer season. In 2017, Riga
Airport handled over 6 mдn passengers - 45% of the entire Baltic air passenger
traffic.
