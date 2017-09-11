ELKO’s Polish branch confirms potential for rapid growth

As part of an initiative to broaden business directions, last year ELKO Group started operating in the Polish market, recruiting a local sales team for IT and consumer electronic goods. The rapid growth rate allows ELKO’s Polish branch to be among the TOP 15 largest wholesalers in the region, ELKO`s representative informed BC,

Within a year, a branch with systematic business procedures and a reliable sales team was established, thus ensuring stable sales indicators and an automatized channel for the delivery of goods. In comparison with the previous 6 months, the turnover of ELKO’s Polish branch has risen by 60% in the first half of 2018.

The office is located in Wrocław. New salespeople have joined the team, and the branch will soon start operating in a new office space. The local branch is very important, because it allows for faster and more effective communication and business procedures, as well as more cost-effective international logistical routes to receive ELKO’s goods and services in the entire Polish market.

“Polish market offers wide-ranging opportunities for growth, therefore one of the key success factors is the responsive local sales team. I believe that ELKO’s advantages that we can offer on the market are personalized and friendly customer service and of course attractive product prices. Visiting Poland during the year and helping to launch the branch has succeeded in meeting many clients. I really enjoyed the hospitality and responsiveness of people, which gives confidence in the potential for development in the future,” said Andrejs Gavrilovs, Baltic Sales Director of ELKO Group.

ELKO’s Polish branch specializes in the wholesale of computer components (hard drives, memory cards, processors, RAM), but also actively works on the development of other product categories – household and office electronics, mobile phones, personal computers, peripheral equipment. ELKO’s Polish branch distributes goods from more than 40 manufacturers and half of them have started working with ELKO within the last 6 months.

The achieved results and growing client base allows investing in further development. Within the next few years, ELKO plans to significantly strengthen position in the Polish market – company is actively working on attracting new manufacturers, sales channels and clients, so during the next couple of years ELKO will become one of the leading wholesalers in the Polish market.

The ELKO Group is one of the region's largest distributors of IT products and solutions, representing 210 IT manufacturers, and providing a wide range of products and services to more than 7 700 retailers, local computer manufacturers, system integrators and enterprises within various sectors in 31 countries across Europe and Central Asia. The Group’s turnover in 2017 amounted to USD 1 593 mln (EUR 1 409 mln).