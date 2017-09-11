Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 27.08.2018, 17:04
ELKO’s Polish branch confirms potential for rapid growth
Within a year, a branch with systematic business procedures
and a reliable sales team was established, thus ensuring stable sales
indicators and an automatized channel for the delivery of goods. In comparison
with the previous 6 months, the turnover of ELKO’s Polish branch has risen by
60% in the first half of 2018.
The office is located in Wrocław. New salespeople have
joined the team, and the branch will soon start operating in a new office
space. The local branch is very important, because it allows for faster and
more effective communication and business procedures, as well as more
cost-effective international logistical routes to receive ELKO’s goods and
services in the entire Polish market.
“Polish market offers wide-ranging opportunities for growth,
therefore one of the key success factors is the responsive local sales team. I
believe that ELKO’s advantages that we can offer on the market are personalized
and friendly customer service and of course attractive product prices. Visiting
Poland during the year and helping to launch the branch has succeeded in meeting
many clients. I really enjoyed the hospitality and responsiveness of people,
which gives confidence in the potential for development in the future,” said Andrejs Gavrilovs, Baltic Sales
Director of ELKO Group.
ELKO’s Polish branch specializes in the wholesale of
computer components (hard drives, memory cards, processors, RAM), but also
actively works on the development of other product categories – household and
office electronics, mobile phones, personal computers, peripheral equipment.
ELKO’s Polish branch distributes goods from more than 40 manufacturers and half
of them have started working with ELKO within the last 6 months.
The achieved results and growing client base allows investing
in further development. Within the next few years, ELKO plans to significantly
strengthen position in the Polish market – company is actively working on
attracting new manufacturers, sales channels and clients, so during the next
couple of years ELKO will become one of the leading wholesalers in the Polish
market.
The ELKO Group is
one of the region's largest distributors of IT products and solutions,
representing 210 IT manufacturers, and providing a wide range of products and
services to more than 7 700 retailers, local computer manufacturers, system
integrators and enterprises within various sectors in 31 countries across
Europe and Central Asia. The Group’s turnover in 2017 amounted to USD 1 593 mln
(EUR 1 409 mln).
