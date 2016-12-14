Airport, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
Monday, 27.08.2018, 10:42
airBaltic Receives Eleventh Airbus A220-300 Aircraft
Thus far, airBaltic has carried
over 1 450 000 passengers on the Airbus
A220-300 aircraft with every third airBaltic passenger flying on the
aircraft. Airbus A220-300’s have completed more than 14 000 flights and flown over 37 800 block hours.
Since the launch operations on December 14, 2016, airBaltic Airbus A220-300’s have been in
35 countries and landed in 70 airports. Most
often airBaltic fly Airbus A220-300’s to Moscow, Amsterdam, Paris, London and Barcelona.
The Airbus
A220-300 offers an excellent flying experience with such benefits for
passengers as wider seats, larger windows, more hand luggage space in the
cabin, improved lavatories and much more. The new aircraft is also considerably
quieter – with a four times smaller noise footprint. Moreover, at the moment it
is the greenest commercial aircraft in the world, as it is the first aircraft
to have a transparent declaration of the life-cycle environmental impact,
helping to reduce CO2 and NOX emissions by 20% and 50% respectively.
airBaltic has
also launched an improved cabin with
new, comfortable seats on its latest three Airbus A220-300 aircraft.
Passengers now benefit from such additional improvements as more legroom, new
pockets behind the seats for magazines, as well as hangers next to the seat for
jackets. All airBaltic Airbus
A220-300 aircraft will get the improved cabin.
airBaltic
serves over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the
largest variety of destinations and convenient
connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe,
Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. For
summer 2019, airBaltic has introduced
three new destinations from Tallinn to Malaga, Brussels and Copenhagen. In
addition, next summer airBaltic will
launch a new direct route connecting Riga and Stuttgart.
