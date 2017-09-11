Funds, Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Lithuania, Real Estate
Lithuania's Capitalica to invest EUR 50 mln in 2 office buildings in Riga
"We plan to launch construction in the second half of next year. We
haven't decided yet if we'll build in stages or all at once. This will depend
on the situation in the market," Andrius Barstys, the
company's CEO, told.
"If it's a one-stage project, we could launch into the market
in 2021," he added.
Capitalica Baltic
Real Estate Fund I this month purchased 1.3 hectares of land
in Skanste, a Riga neighborhood not far from the city
center, with plans to build two 45,000-square-meter office buildings.
The Latvian capital's plans to build a new tram line in Skanste has
had an impact on the company's decision to invest in
the neighborhood, Barstys said.
The fund's portfolio includes the Luize
store in Klaipeda, the 135 office building in Vilnius and the Kaunas Dokas
office building in Kaunas.
