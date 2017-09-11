Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Technology
HansaMatrix high-tech group raises turnover 18.7% in H1
In the second quarter of 2018, HansaMatrix saw its turnover grow 7.2% y-o-y to EUR 5.187 mln and
the group’s profit expanded 61.8% to EUR 402,384.
The first-half results and the achieved annual growth level
are in line with expectations and reflect the company’s firm commitment to its
growth strategy, the company’s management said, adding that in the second
quarter the company’s sales declined from the first quarter due to unusually
warm summer months, the holiday season in May and June, and to some extent also
due to as a global shortage of electronic components.
The group’s Baltic sales grew 7.4% y-o-y to EUR 4.797 mln in
the first half of 2018, accounting for 43.3% of total turnover. Sales in Nordic
countries rose 26.3% to EUR 2.967 mln, or 26.8%, and sales in other EU member
states jumped 53.6% to EUR 3.157 mln, or 28.5% of total turnover. The high-tech
group’s sales outside the EU shrank 2.8 times to EUR 163,000, or 1.5% of total
turnover.
In 2017, HansaMatrix
group reported audited turnover of EUR 19.649 mln at a 15.8 % growth from
2016, and tripled its profit to EUR 1.679 mln. In the first quarter of 2017,
the group's turnover was EUR 4.495 mln and it earned a profit of EUR 411,997.
HansaMatrix is a
fast-growing, high-technology company offering product design,
industrialization and complete manufacturing services in data networking,
Internet of Things, industrial segments and other services to high added value
business segments.
HansaMatrix shares
are quoted on the Main List of the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.
