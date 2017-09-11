Germany's Hella launches production in Lithuania's Kaunas

German company Hella, producing electronic components for the car industry, has shipped the first products from its plant in the Kaunas Free Economic Zone, the company said in a statement.

The Kaunas plant started producing printed electronic circuit boards to be fitted in front lights of cars produced in Europe.





The plant plans to produce around 1 million of printed electronic circuit boards, and the first shipment left the production facility in the middle of August.





Hella currently employs almost 70 people in Kaunas.





The German company started the construction of the Kaunas pant, worth 30 mln euros, last October. It was said earlier that its expansion will be finished in three years and the plant will employ up to 250 people.





Hella's sales stood at 7.1 bn euros in the 2017–2018 fiscal year.