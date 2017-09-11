Lithuania's Avion Express earns EUR 10.4 mln in 2017

Avion Express, a provider of charter flight services in Lithuania, posted 10.419 mln euros in net profits last year, compared to a net loss of 10.097 mln euros a year ago, informs LETA/BNS.

Photo: avionexpress.aero

Revenue grew 47.2% to 80.881 mln euros, according to the company financial report to the Lithuanian Center of Registers.





Revenue from aircraft leasing rose 44.1% to 78.7 mln euros, and revenue from crew hire jumped 6.8 times to 2.2 mln euros.





Avion Express had 95 employees on average last year and owned 18 Airbus A320s. France's Eyjafjoll SAS owns 100% of Avion Express.