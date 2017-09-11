Lithuanian Airports turnover jumps 23%

Lietuvos Oro Uostai (Lithuanian Airports), the state-run operator of the three airports in Lithuania, posted 20 mln euros in first half revenue, up 23% from the same period last year, informed LETA/BNS.

An increase in passengers and flights was behind the rise in revenue, the company said. Its revenue from servicing passengers and flights, making 70% of the general turnover, rose 22% to 13.6 mln euros, and income from other activity grew 25% to 7 mln euros.





Lietuvos Oro Uostai net profits jumped 66 % to 5.6 mln euros, and EBITDA increased 53.8% to 10 mln euros.





The Lithuanian airports of Vilnius, Kaunas and Palanga serviced 2.946 mln passengers, up 16% from the same period last year. And the number of flights grew 9% to 29,700.