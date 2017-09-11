Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija launches exports to the Netherlands, Armenia and Kazakhstan

rkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija food company has started shipping its products to the Netherlands, Armenia and Kazakhstan this year, the company’s CEO Toms Didrihsons told LETA.

“This year we have new markets in the Netherlands, Armenia and Kazakhstan,” Didrihsons said.

He noted however, that the home market - Latvia and Lithuania - remained the company’s priority, while sister company Orkla Eesti, which operates under the Kalev brand, was doing business in Estonia. Other markets are considered secondary to those.





“Russia and other former Soviet republics represent one large export bloc. Scandinavian countries are another one, Great Britain and Ireland are the third and Central Europe the fourth, with the main emphasis on Germany. We will also try venturing into some new markets, like Asia for instance, but this is going to take a long time,” the Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija CEO said, noting that last year the company increased export sales, with growth achieved in nearly all the aforementioned regions.





As reported, consolidated sales of Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija last year reached EUR 81.1 mln, or by EUR 3.3 mln or 4.3% more than in 2016, while the company’s consolidated profit reached EUR 3.1 mln.





Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija is one of the leading producers of chocolate, confectionery and snacks in the Baltic states. Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija’s portfolio includes the following brands - Laima, Selga, Staburadze, AdazuCipsi and Taffel.