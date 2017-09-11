Estonia and Finland started common development of X-Road software core

X-Road, the data exchange layer for information systems, is a technological and organizational environment enabling a secure Internet-based data exchange between information systems. The X-Road technology is used nationwide in the Estonian X-tee and in the Finnish Suomi.fi Data Exchange Layer service. X-Road is released under the MIT open source license and is available free of charge for any individual or organization.





“Estonia and Finland have developed X-Road core together since 2015, but until now the development has been done by country specific teams using their own development tools and processes. This is the first time when Estonia and Finland develop software together under a joint organization and with a common release schedule”, says Petteri Kivimäki, CTO of the NIIS.



