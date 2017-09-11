Agriculture, Foreign trade , Good for Business, Investments, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Lithuania's Auga Group enters Canadian market
The company announced via the Nasdaq
Vilniyus stock exchange it had signed a contract with Costco, one of the world's largest retailers and will supply
organic soups, which will be Auga Group's
largest foreign order for canned products. The company did no reveal the deal's
value or volume.
"Negotiations have lasted less than a year. (…) We have signed a
regular supply agreement and are executing the first order. We will see the
real annual sales volume after receiving further orders", - says Laurynas
Miskinis, head of Organic Products R&D and Commerce at Auga Group.
Auga sells
around 80% of its products abroad now.
Costco has more
than 700 stores worldwide, of which nearly 100 are located in Canada.
Baltic Champs,
controlled by Kestutis Juscius, owns 88.13% of Auga Group, and 5.83% belong to Multi
Asset Selection Fund.
