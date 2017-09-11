Airport, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
Number of passengers carried by airBaltic might grow by more than 20% in 2018
He underscored that the airline is always assessing the
possible increase of the market capacity before increasing the number of flights,
but sometimes the forecasts have been too cautious. “For example, last year we
planned a growth by 20%, but the actual growth was 22%. Also this year we
forecast a similar growth – 19-20%, but the present results suggest that we have
been too conservative,” said Gauss.
At the same time, a 20% growth in the number of passengers
is considerable, and the airline does not believe that such a growth in the
Baltic states is possible in a long term.
Gauss said that, according to data of the International Air
Transport Association (IATA), in 2017 there were four billion air passengers,
and this number of expected to grow to 7.8 bln in 2036. IATA has a very
conservative approach to forecasts, so possibly this number will be above eight
billion. The biggest growth is forecast for Asia, but also Europe is to see a
70% rise by 2036.
As reported, in the first half of this year airBaltic carried 1.9 mln passengers
which is by 20 % more than in the respective period last year.
airBaltic operates
over 70 destinations from its home base in Riga, Latvia. From every one of
these locations, airBaltic offers
convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia,
CIS and the Middle East. In addition,
airBaltic also offers direct flights from Tallinn and Vilnius.
The Latvian state currently owns 80% in airBaltic, and a 20% stake in the airline belongs to Aircraft Leasing 1, a company owned
by Danish businessman Lars Thuesen.
