Thursday, 09.08.2018, 09:46
Investments worth around EUR 35 mln planned in Galerija Azur shopping center's renovation
In October 2016, Lithuania’s KS Holding acquired
the shopping center’s operator MD Galerija Azur in order to
carry out a major overhaul of the shopping center, Brazevica said.
She noted that after the renovation, the owner plans to open
the fourth K Senukai store in Riga at Galerija Azur. This
will be the first K Senukai store of the new concept in the
Baltic states. The building’s total floor space after renovation is planned at
29,500 square meters. The renovated shopping center will house a Rimi store,
as well as several smaller stores selling various household and interior design
goods, as well as services providers.
Galerija Azur closed down for renovation on July
16, 2018.
The renovated shopping center is scheduled to reopen in the
second half of 2019.
According to Firmas.lv business
database, MD Galerija Azur was registered in 2002 and its
share capital is EUR 11,872. The company’s sole owner is
Lithuanian-registered KS Holding.
In 2017 MD Galerija Azur posted EUR 2.832
mln in sales and earned EUR 674,628 in profit.
