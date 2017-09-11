Investments worth around EUR 35 mln planned in Galerija Azur shopping center's renovation

Lithuania’s KS Holding, the owner of MD Galerija Azur which operates Galerija Azur shopping center in Riga, plans to invest around EUR 35 mln in the shopping center’s renovation, Galerija Azur director Ilze Brazevica told LETA.

In October 2016, Lithuania’s KS Holding acquired the shopping center’s operator MD Galerija Azur in order to carry out a major overhaul of the shopping center, Brazevica said.

She noted that after the renovation, the owner plans to open the fourth K Senukai store in Riga at Galerija Azur. This will be the first K Senukai store of the new concept in the Baltic states. The building’s total floor space after renovation is planned at 29,500 square meters. The renovated shopping center will house a Rimi store, as well as several smaller stores selling various household and interior design goods, as well as services providers.

Galerija Azur closed down for renovation on July 16, 2018.

The renovated shopping center is scheduled to reopen in the second half of 2019.

According to Firmas.lv business database, MD Galerija Azur was registered in 2002 and its share capital is EUR 11,872. The company’s sole owner is Lithuanian-registered KS Holding.

In 2017 MD Galerija Azur posted EUR 2.832 mln in sales and earned EUR 674,628 in profit.