Tallinn Airport passenger numbers up 14% on year

In total 311,200 passengers passed through Tallinn Airport in July, 14% more than during the same month in 2017, informs LETA/BNS.

Of the passengers 308,000 were passengers of international flights and 3,200 of domestic flights.





Passengers of regular flights numbered 268,800 and passengers of non-regular flights 42,400, the state-owned airport company said.





The number of flight operations grew by 9.3% year over year to 4,633. Of the flight operations 3,850 were commercial flights and 783 other flights.





A record 2.6 mln passengers passed through Tallinn Airport in 2017, 19% more than in 2016.