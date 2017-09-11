Lithuanians are least saving among EU countries

Lithuanian residents are least saving among EU member states, and the Bank of Lithuania says people's trust in the economy has to do with it.

Laura Gudauskaite, an economist of the Bank of Lithuania, says people do not save but take loans for big purchases.





"Lithuanian residents' confidence has been rising for several years now and significantly exceeds the long-term average. More and more people take loans for big purchases – a new home or car – and take on long-term financial commitments. In short, we stop saving when it's the easiest to put money aside," the analyst said.





The latest Eurostat figures show that the household saving rate in Lithuania stands at minus 0.5%, compared to 2.7% in Latvia, 11.3% in Estonia and the EU average of 10.8%.





The saving rate is calculated by subtracting costs from their income.