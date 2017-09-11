Analytics, Estonia, Good for Business, Latvia, Lithuania, Rating
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 07.08.2018, 12:36
Egovernment supports transformation towards sustainable and resilient societies - global survey
Countries in all regions of the world are continuing to make strides in their efforts to improve egovernment and to provide public services online according to a new report launched by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs. In a 2018 ranking of countries on egovernment development, Denmark, Australia, and Republic of Korea came out on top of a group of 40 countries, scoring very high on an index (the EGovernment Development Index – EGDI), which measures countries’ use of information and communications technologies to deliver public services. The Index captures the scope and quality of online services, status of telecommunication infrastructure and existing human capacity.
This year, more
countries made the top tier of the index – index values in the range of 0.75 to
1.00 – than in 2016 when there were 29
countries in that category. These countries lead also respective regional
ratings in Europe, Oceania and Asia. Mauritius is leading in Africa with a
global rank of 66 and the United States in the Americas with a global rank of
11.
For the first
time, the 2018 study also focused on local eGovernment development in 40
cities across the world. This included assessment of municipal portals of 7
cities in Africa, 6 in Americas, 13 in Asia, 12 in Europe, and 2 Oceania with
the top three leaders among them being Moscow, Cape Town and Tallinn.
Globally, almost
two thirds of 193 United Nations Members States now demonstrate a highlevel of
egovernment development with EGDI values above in the range of 0.5 and 1. The
share of countries with low egovernment levels, in the range of 0 to 0.25, has
dropped by a significant 50%, from 32 countries in to 16 countries in 2018.
Yet, despite some
gains and major investments in egovernment development made by many countries,
the digital divide persists. Fourteen countries out of sixteen with low scores
are African and belong to the least developed countries group. The regional
average index scores for countries in Africa and Oceania are significantly
lower than the world average EGDI of 0.55, comprising 0.34 for Africa and 0.46
for Oceania. This indicates that the digital divide could deepen between people
who have access to Internet and online services and those who do not,
jeopardizing the vison of the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development for
leaving no one behind.
In addition, a
snapshot of trends in egovernment development highlighted in 2018 Survey “Gearing
EGovernment to Support Transformation towards sustainable and resilient
societies” are captured below:
- European countries lead egovernment development globally; the Americas and Asia share almost equal standing in high and middle egovernment index levels, and many African countries continue to struggle to improve their egovernment standing.
- Eight of the 11 new countries that joined the veryhigh performing group in 2018 are from Europe (Belarus, Greece, Liechtenstein, Malta, Monaco, Poland, Portugal and the Russian Federation) and two are from Asia (Cyprus and Kazakhstan).
- The progress in egovernment development in the Americas and Asia is albeit slow, but noticeable. Two thirds of countries in Asia (31 out of 47) and almost half of countries in Americas (15 out of 35) have above the world average EGDI score of 0.55.
- Uruguay is the only Latin American country with VeryHigh EGDI scores, joining the other two forerunners in the Americas region in this group United States and Canada.
- Only 4 countries out of 54 in Africa score higher than the world average EGDI of 0.55, whereas 14 countries have very low EGDI scores below 0.25. These countries are also lowincome and likely to face constraints in allocating necessary resources for egovernment development.
- The disparity in egovernment development level is also rather high among the countries in both Africa and Oceania regions. Australia and New Zealand are the only two countries in Oceania that score as high as 0.9053 and 0.8806 respectively. The scores for the other 12 countries range between 0.2787 and 0.5348, which is below the world average of 0.55.
- Generally, there is a positive correlation between the country’s income level and its egovernment ranking. Highincome countries have veryhigh or high EGDI scores. This is not universal, however. Twentytwo upper middleincome and 39 lowermiddle income countries have EGDI scores below the global EGDI average and 10 countries in the lower middleincome group have scores above the global EGDI average. The lower incomecountries, on the other hand, continue to lag behind due to relatively low level of development of all Index’s components.
- For the first time in 2018 the main contributor of EDGI scores improvement in all income groups is development of online services, suggesting that globally, there was a steady progress in improving e-government and public services provision online.
- All 193 Member States of the United Nations had national portals and backend systems to automate core administrative tasks, and 140 provide at least one transactional service online. The trend of improvement in transactional online services is strong and consistent in all assessed categories with the three most commonly used services being payment for utilities (140 countries), submitting income taxes (139 countries), and registration of new business (126 countries).
- Increasingly, more countries provide online services targeted to the most vulnerable groups. From the regional perspective, Europe continues to lead in online service delivery for all vulnerable groups reaching almost universal coverage across the region or over 80 per cent of all European countries.
- The number of countries providing online services using emails, SMS/RSS feed updates, mobile Apps and downloadable forms has been increasing in all sectors. For instance, up to 176 countries provide archived information online compared to 154 in 2016.
The UN
EGovernment Survey report looks at how egovernment can facilitate integrated
policies and services across the three dimensions of sustainable development,
and is produced every two years by the UN Department of Economic and Social
Affairs. It is the only global report that assesses the egovernment
development status of the 193 UN Member States. It serves as a tool for
countries to learn from each other, identify areas of strength and challenges
in egovernment and shape their policies and strategies in this area. It is
also aimed at facilitating discussions of intergovernmental bodies, including
the United Nations General Assembly and the Economic and Social Council, on
issues related to egovernment and development and to the critical role of ICT
in development.
Read the full 2018 UN EGovernment Survey here
- 07.08.2018 Legal measures against Yandex.Taxi are being looked for – Lithuanian PM
- 07.08.2018 First registration of new cars climbs 9.1% on year in Estonia
- 07.08.2018 Lithuanians are least saving among EU countries
- 07.08.2018 Forevers meatpacker's profit drops to EUR 1.019 mln in 2017
- 07.08.2018 Индекс потребительских цен в Эстонии в июле за год вырос на 3,5%
- 07.08.2018 Consumer price index affected the most by housing in Estonia
- 07.08.2018 Жители Литвы экономят меньше всех в ЕС
- 07.08.2018 Прибыль Forevers в 2017 году уменьшилась до 1,019 млн. евро
- 07.08.2018 Оборот Ventamonjaks вырос на 26,6% в 2017 году
- 07.08.2018 Кабинет министров планирует выделить на участие Латвии в Expo 2020 в Дубае 4,3 млн. евро