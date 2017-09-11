Airport, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 03.08.2018, 12:01
airBaltic Continues Serving Nice in Winter Season
Wolfgang Reuss, SVP Network Management of airBaltic: “We are happy to offer our
passengers convenient connection between Riga and Nice also in winter season.
This winter we will also continue flights from Riga to Malaga, Madrid, Abu
Dhabi and Lisbon.”
Nice is located on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea,
between Marseille in France and Genoa in Italy, in the heart of the French
Riviera (Côte d’Azur) in the south of France. It is a great
holiday destination not only in summer, but also during
winter season when the average temperature is around 15 degrees. In addition,
Nice is also a perfect destination for those who seek active leisure in winter
as there are many skiing resorts near the city.
During winter airBaltic will fly between Riga and Nice two times a week. Passengers will board an Airbus A220-300 aircraft for a flight that lasts approximately 3 hours and 10 minutes.
- 03.08.2018 Эстония не хочет переводить время дважды в год
- 03.08.2018 Рига – трамплин для Азербайджана в Европу
- 03.08.2018 airBaltic продолжит полеты в Ниццу зимой
- 03.08.2018 Россия модернизирует подходы к порту Усть-Луга
- 03.08.2018 Беларусь планирует отменить сбор за проезд иностранцев по дорогам общего пользования
- 03.08.2018 Estonia, Finland, Latvia looking to develop unmanned land systems in framework of PESCO
- 03.08.2018 Dovista plant in southern Lithuania to make its 1st window in mid-August
- 03.08.2018 Task force agrees that healthcare employees' wages will be growing 20% annually by 2021
- 03.08.2018 Shrimp farming to be launched in Klaipeda
- 03.08.2018 Passenger bus headed to Estonian capital crashes in Belarus