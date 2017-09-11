airBaltic Continues Serving Nice in Winter Season

Latvian airline airBaltic has made a decision to continue its flights connecting Riga and Nice also during the upcoming winter season. The route will offer travellers from Nice and Riga a convenient connection between the two cities until early January and then restart already in early March, airBaltic representative informed BC.

Wolfgang Reuss, SVP Network Management of airBaltic: “We are happy to offer our passengers convenient connection between Riga and Nice also in winter season. This winter we will also continue flights from Riga to Malaga, Madrid, Abu Dhabi and Lisbon.”

Nice is located on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea, between Marseille in France and Genoa in Italy, in the heart of the French Riviera (Côte d’Azur) in the south of France. It is a great holiday destination not only in summer, but also during winter season when the average temperature is around 15 degrees. In addition, Nice is also a perfect destination for those who seek active leisure in winter as there are many skiing resorts near the city.





During winter airBaltic will fly between Riga and Nice two times a week. Passengers will board an Airbus A220-300 aircraft for a flight that lasts approximately 3 hours and 10 minutes.