Wednesday, 01.08.2018, 14:56
Parcel business of Estonian postal co grows 20% in Baltics in H1
Similarly to the first quarter, the restructuring of international
transit which took place at the beginning of the year but which is stabilizing
had an impact on results, Omniva
said. In the first half-year the group's business revenue totaled 50.73 mln
euros, compared to 51.8 mln euros earned in the same period last year.
According to Ansi Arumeel, a member of the board of Omniva, the most important thing about
the results of the first half-year is the growth of parcel services on the
Baltic market. "We consider it very important that growth of the domestic
Baltic market seems to continue and is accelerating," Arumeel said.
"It is our main business, the importance of which keeps increasing with
the growth of e-commerce."
Omniva's Latvian
and Lithuanian subsidiaries are seeing especially fast growth. The parcel
business grew 47% in Latvia's Omniva
and 33% in Lithuania's Omniva.
The company is planning to expand its parcel terminal network in the
Baltics in the second half of the year and instal terminals also in smaller
towns.
Omniva offers
traditional postal services only in Estonia. Sales of the postal segment
increased 2% on year in the first six months of the year.
According to Arumeel, the Russian market fell abruptly at the start of
the year and the growth of other markets has not yet fully compensated for this
decline. At the same time the trend is positive as in the first quarter the
year-on-year decline was 8% and in the second quarter it totaled 2%.
In the first half of the year Omniva
invested in expanding the network of parcel terminals by instaling 24 new
parcel terminals in the Baltic countries and expanding the existing ones. The
company also continued to invest in building a new logistics center, which is
to be ready in the fall of 2018, and in developing a logistics information
system. In the second half of 2018 all the aforementioned investments will
continue.
AS Eesti Post, which is using
the trademark Omniva, is an
international group that offers postal, logistics and information logistics
services. Omniva Group includes AS Eesti Post as its parent company and
its subsidiaries AS Maksekeskus, UAB Omniva LT in Lithuania and SIA Omniva in Latvia, as well as its
associate company OU Post11.
