Parcel business of Estonian postal co grows 20% in Baltics in H1

The parcel business of Eesti Post, the state-owned postal service company operating under the Omniva brand, grew 20% in the Baltic countries in the first half-year, while in Estonia a growth of 2% was registered, and the total business revenue of the group fell 2% on year due to the abrupt decline of the Russian market, informs LETA/BNS.

Similarly to the first quarter, the restructuring of international transit which took place at the beginning of the year but which is stabilizing had an impact on results, Omniva said. In the first half-year the group's business revenue totaled 50.73 mln euros, compared to 51.8 mln euros earned in the same period last year.





According to Ansi Arumeel, a member of the board of Omniva, the most important thing about the results of the first half-year is the growth of parcel services on the Baltic market. "We consider it very important that growth of the domestic Baltic market seems to continue and is accelerating," Arumeel said. "It is our main business, the importance of which keeps increasing with the growth of e-commerce."





Omniva's Latvian and Lithuanian subsidiaries are seeing especially fast growth. The parcel business grew 47% in Latvia's Omniva and 33% in Lithuania's Omniva.





The company is planning to expand its parcel terminal network in the Baltics in the second half of the year and instal terminals also in smaller towns.





Omniva offers traditional postal services only in Estonia. Sales of the postal segment increased 2% on year in the first six months of the year.





According to Arumeel, the Russian market fell abruptly at the start of the year and the growth of other markets has not yet fully compensated for this decline. At the same time the trend is positive as in the first quarter the year-on-year decline was 8% and in the second quarter it totaled 2%.





In the first half of the year Omniva invested in expanding the network of parcel terminals by instaling 24 new parcel terminals in the Baltic countries and expanding the existing ones. The company also continued to invest in building a new logistics center, which is to be ready in the fall of 2018, and in developing a logistics information system. In the second half of 2018 all the aforementioned investments will continue.





AS Eesti Post, which is using the trademark Omniva, is an international group that offers postal, logistics and information logistics services. Omniva Group includes AS Eesti Post as its parent company and its subsidiaries AS Maksekeskus, UAB Omniva LT in Lithuania and SIA Omniva in Latvia, as well as its associate company OU Post11.