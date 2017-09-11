LNK, RERE general partnership wins contract to continue renovation of Mezaparks Grand Stage

LNK, RERE general partnership has won the contract to carry out phase one construction works of the second stage of the Mezaparks Grand Stage renovation and reconstruction for EUR 40.123 mln, informs LETA.

Photo: riga.lv

According to the Riga City Council’s Property Department, the department’s procurement commission decided on awarding the contract for the phase one construction works of the second stage of the Mezaparks Grand Stage renovation project. Two candidates - LNNK, RERE and Arcers construction company - had submitted their bids in the tender organized by the city council.





Upon assessing the bids, the procurement commission decided to award the contract to LNK, RERE, whose bid was by EUR 928,444 less expensive that that of the rival candidate. The cost estimate submitted by LNK, RERE was also by EUR 105,358 smaller than the control cost estimate drawn up by the project’s architects.





This phase of the the Mezaparks Grand Stage renovation project is scheduled for completion by the July 2020 when the open-air stage will become the venue of the Latvian School Youth Song and Dance Celebration.