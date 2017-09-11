Construction, Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Markets and Companies
LNK, RERE general partnership wins contract to continue renovation of Mezaparks Grand Stage
Photo: riga.lv
According to the Riga City Council’s Property Department, the
department’s procurement commission decided on awarding the contract for the
phase one construction works of the second stage of the Mezaparks Grand Stage
renovation project. Two candidates - LNNK, RERE and Arcers construction company - had submitted their bids in the
tender organized by the city council.
Upon assessing the bids, the procurement commission decided to award the
contract to LNK, RERE, whose bid was by EUR 928,444 less expensive that that of
the rival candidate. The cost estimate submitted by LNK, RERE was also by EUR
105,358 smaller than the control cost estimate drawn up by the project’s
architects.
This phase of the the Mezaparks Grand Stage renovation project is
scheduled for completion by the July 2020 when the open-air stage will become
the venue of the Latvian School Youth Song and Dance Celebration.
