Tuesday, 31.07.2018, 17:02
US window maker INTUS to build plant in Lithuania's Siauliai
31.07.2018
INTUS Windows, a US windows producer established by Lithuanian expatriates, is set to build a factory in Siauliai, in northern Lithuania, with plans to invest up to 30 mln euros in the facility and employ up to 600 people, Invest Lithuania informed on Tuesday.
Construction on the 50,000-square-meter plant in the
Siauliai Free Economic Zone is to begin in late 2018, the government's
foreign investment promotion agency said in a press release.
Karolis Dieliautas,
CEO of Lithuania's operations at INTUS
Windows, said that the plant will launch operations in the fall of 2019,
adding that the company expects to become the largest uPVC window producer
in the Baltics.
Founded by Lithuanian expatriates in the US in 2008, INTUS Windows employs 90 people.
