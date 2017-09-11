Baltic, Estonia, Good for Business, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 30.07.2018, 11:34
Tallinn named as one of the world’s top cruise destinations
According to the Cruise Critic’s consumer feedback submitted on the Cruise Critic website over the past year the top 5 destinations of the Baltic Sea and Scandinavia region are:
1. St. Petersburg;
2. Flam;
3. Tallinn;
4. Geiranger;
5. Copenhagen.
Based on reviews posted on Cruise Critic, tourists like the medieval Tallinn Old Town the most. Its charming historic buildings and cobble-stone streets make the sightseeing walk in the city romantic and memorable. They also value the compactness of Tallinn and the proximity of the harbour to the city centre. Both souvenir shops located in the Old Town and in the harbour area are recommended.
Cruise Critic awards named award-winning destinations across 18 regions, worldwide. For full details on this year’s winners, visit the 2018 Cruise Critic Cruisers’ Choice Destination Awards.
Cruise Critic boasts the world’s largest online cruise community, with more than 350,000 cruise reviews, covering approximately 500 cruise ships and over 300 worldwide ports.
- 30.07.2018 В Таллинне будет создано командование киберсил в составе Сил обороны Эстонии
- 30.07.2018 Латвия купит шесть вертолетов
- 30.07.2018 Польша закрыла пляжи на Балтийском море - для Литвы угрозы нет
- 30.07.2018 Майнеры криптовалют на территории VKG откладывают свое ICO
- 30.07.2018 Литва и Эстония закупят новое противотанковое оружие Javelin
- 30.07.2018 GET Baltic объявит первый аукцион СПГ
- 30.07.2018 Литовская VMG инвестирует в Беларусь совместно с ЕБРР более 50 млн. евро
- 30.07.2018 airBaltic Shows Record Revenue in H1 2018
- 30.07.2018 Liepaja Airport has handled over 5,000 passengers in 2018
- 30.07.2018 Smits/Samoilovs win gold at U-22 European Beach Volleyball Championship in Jurmala