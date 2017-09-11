Tallinn named as one of the world’s top cruise destinations

Estonia’s capital Tallinn was named a Top-Rated Baltic & Scandinavia Cruise Destination in Cruise Critic’s Cruisers’ Choice Destination Awards 2018, informed Tallinna Sadam,

According to the Cruise Critic’s consumer feedback submitted on the Cruise Critic website over the past year the top 5 destinations of the Baltic Sea and Scandinavia region are:

1. St. Petersburg;

2. Flam;

3. Tallinn;

4. Geiranger;

5. Copenhagen.

Based on reviews posted on Cruise Critic, tourists like the medieval Tallinn Old Town the most. Its charming historic buildings and cobble-stone streets make the sightseeing walk in the city romantic and memorable. They also value the compactness of Tallinn and the proximity of the harbour to the city centre. Both souvenir shops located in the Old Town and in the harbour area are recommended.





Cruise Critic awards named award-winning destinations across 18 regions, worldwide. For full details on this year’s winners, visit the 2018 Cruise Critic Cruisers’ Choice Destination Awards.

Cruise Critic boasts the world’s largest online cruise community, with more than 350,000 cruise reviews, covering approximately 500 cruise ships and over 300 worldwide ports.



