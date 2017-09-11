Good for Business, Investments, Lithuania, Retail
Lithuania's Maxima Grupe gets permission to issue intl bonds
The Central Bank of Ireland has approved the Lithuanian Maxima Grupe's (Maxima Group) base prospectus, announced on the Dublin Stock Exchange and letting the company to issue bonds worth up to 1 bln euros.
If the
decision is made by the company to start issuing bonds, the first emission
would amount to 300-400 mln euros.
According
to Dalius Misiunas, Maxima Grupe's board chairman and CEO,
the company continues preparations for bond issuance.
"The
announcement of prospectus provides us with a possibility to borrow on
international capital markets. We are evaluating all possible financing
possibilities. Under favorable circumstances, we may proceed to issue bonds at
short notice," he said.
Standard & Poor’s assigned Maxima
Grupe a BB+ credit rating with a stable perspective earlier this month.
Maxima Grupe is part of the Vilniaus Prekyba business group, controlled by Nerijus Numavicius.
