Tour operator TUI planning to enter Baltic market
The international tour operator TUI Group is planning to enter the Baltic states, informs LETA/BNS/15min.lt.
According to the news website 15min.lt,
the company will soon announce the launch of its business in Latvia and also
has expansion plans for Lithuania but for now refrains from any detailed
comments.
Gerda
Butkuviene, spokesperson for the Lithuanian Tourism
Department, said TUI Group has not
applied for Lithuanian permits to organize trips.
TUI Group is one of
the largest tour operators in the world, having several air companies, cruise
ships, hundreds of hotels and approximately 2,000 travel agencies. The group
last year saw a revenue of 18.5 bln euros and a profit of 910.9 mln euros.
TUI has been listed on the Frankfurt and London stock exchanges and is
constituent of the FTSE 100 index.
