Tour operator TUI planning to enter Baltic market

The international tour operator TUI Group is planning to enter the Baltic states, informs LETA/BNS/15min.lt.

According to the news website 15min.lt, the company will soon announce the launch of its business in Latvia and also has expansion plans for Lithuania but for now refrains from any detailed comments.





Gerda Butkuviene, spokesperson for the Lithuanian Tourism Department, said TUI Group has not applied for Lithuanian permits to organize trips.





TUI Group is one of the largest tour operators in the world, having several air companies, cruise ships, hundreds of hotels and approximately 2,000 travel agencies. The group last year saw a revenue of 18.5 bln euros and a profit of 910.9 mln euros.





TUI has been listed on the Frankfurt and London stock exchanges and is constituent of the FTSE 100 index.