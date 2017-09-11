Airport, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 20.07.2018, 15:58
airBaltic receives tenth Airbus A220-300
By the end of 2018, airBaltic plans to have a total of 14 A220-300 aircraft on its fleet.
“This is the first Airbus A220-300 aircraft we have received since Airbus officially overtook the program. We are proud of being the global launch operator of this aircraft type, and having such a strong partner like Airbus only benefits our airline,” said Martin Gauss, CEO of airBaltic.
“As initially planned, we are further improving our Airbus A220-300 fleet with several upgrades in the cabin design. We are delighted that our passengers appreciate the comfort that the Airbus A220-300 aircraft offers. By the end of 2018, we are planning to have a total of 14 Airbus A220-300 aircraft in our fleet therefore even more passengers will have the possibility to fly on the most modern aircraft,” adds Gauss.
The Airbus A220-300 offers excellent flying experience with such benefits for passengers as wider seats, larger windows, more hand luggage space in the cabin, improved lavatories and more. New aircraft is also much quieter – with four times smaller noise footprint. Moreover, at the moment, it is the greenest commercial aircraft in the world, as it is the first aircraft to have a transparent declaration of the life-cycle environmental impact, helping to reduce CO2 and NOX emissions by 20% and 50% respectively, the airline informs.
airBaltic currently serves over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.
