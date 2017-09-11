Cargo, Good for Business, Latvia, Port, Transport
Liepaja port raises cargo turnover by 18.2% in H1
Handling of bulk cargos increased by 20.4% y-o-y to 2.929 mln
tons, which included 1.717 mln tons of grain, up 52.6 % against the first half
2017 and accounting for 44 % of all cargos reloaded at the port in the
six-month period.
General cargos rose 22.8 % y-o-y to 695,000 tons and liquid
cargos declined 11.4 % to 234,500 tons in the first half of 2018.
Ro-ro cargos dominated among the general cargos growing by
29.4 % against the first half of 2017 to 20,002 units or 375,700 tons.
Reloading of timber picked up 24.5 % y-o-y to 253,700 in the first half of
2018.
Liepaja Bulk Terminal was the leading stevedore in Liepaja
having reloaded 1.346 mln tons of cargo in the first six months of 2018, or 65 %
more than a year ago. Eksers Stividors LP was second with 1.209 mln tons of
cargo reloaded in the first half of this year, down 3.6 % y-o-y. Terrabalt
followed with 531,300 tons, up 31.7 %.
In June, cargo turnover in the port of Liepaja grew 78.9 %
against the same month last year to 683,900 tons, which included 531,600 tons
of bulk cargo, 120,400 tons of general cargo and 31,800 tons of liquid cargo.
In the six months of 2018, the port of Liepaja handled 762
ships, or 36 ships more than a year ago, while the number of ship passengers
grew 25.5 % y-o-y to 20,034 people.
Liepaja is the third largest port in Latvia by cargo
turnover.
