Passenger train route Kyiv-Minsk-Vilnius-Riga to be opened in the fall

Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) plan to test a new passenger route from Kyiv to Riga via Minsk and Vilnius. The company plans to launch the new train in late September, and trains will initially run once a week, according to the Lithuanian Ministry of Transport reports.

Such information was presented during a meeting of the Intergovernmental Ukrainian-Lithuanian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation on Monday and Tuesday in the Ukrainian city of Lviv.





The first such train is expected to depart from Kyiv on September 28.





Currently, the Ukrainian cities Kiev and Odessa can be reached by air from Latvia.