International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 18.07.2018, 15:47
Direct flights between Latvia and China might be launched by year-end
BC, Riga, 17.07.2018.
Direct passenger flights between Latvia and China might be launched by the end of this year, Helmuts Kols, the Latvian Transport Ministry’s advisor at the Latvian Embassy in Beijing, said on Latvian Radio this morning, informs LETA.
During the past couple of years Latvia has been working hard to ensure
direct air traffic between Riga and China. Chinese representatives have visited
Riga International Airport and
learned about the operations of Latvia’s airBaltic
national carrier, which they have appreciated as very successful, the ministry
official said.
Kols indicated that the direct airline route could be opened between Riga
and China’s southern province of Hainan. “If we work hard enough, direct
flights to China might be launched by the end of this year,” the Transport
Ministry’s advisor at the Latvian Embassy in Beijing said.
