Direct flights between Latvia and China might be launched by year-end

Direct passenger flights between Latvia and China might be launched by the end of this year, Helmuts Kols, the Latvian Transport Ministry’s advisor at the Latvian Embassy in Beijing, said on Latvian Radio this morning, informs LETA.

During the past couple of years Latvia has been working hard to ensure direct air traffic between Riga and China. Chinese representatives have visited Riga International Airport and learned about the operations of Latvia’s airBaltic national carrier, which they have appreciated as very successful, the ministry official said.





Kols indicated that the direct airline route could be opened between Riga and China’s southern province of Hainan. “If we work hard enough, direct flights to China might be launched by the end of this year,” the Transport Ministry’s advisor at the Latvian Embassy in Beijing said.