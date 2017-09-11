Airport, Good for Business, Lithuania, Transport
Lithuanian airports post 15% growth in H1 passenger numbers
"We plan to serve more than 6 mln passengers by the end of this
year," Laura Joffe, COO at Lietuvos Oro Uostai (Lithuanian
Airports), the operator of the airports of Vilnius, Kaunas and Palanga,
said.
Some 5.245 mln passengers went through the three airports in the full
year 2017, up 10% from 2016.
In the first half year-on-year, passenger numbers rose by 17% to 2.328 mln
in Vilnius, by 13% to 473,000 in Kaunas and by 7% to 144,000 in Palanga.
The largest number of passengers flew to and from the United Kingdom,
accounting for 19% of all flights, followed by Norway with 7%, and Denmark and
Italy with 6% each.
Ireland's Ryanair was the
number-one airline with a 31% share of the total passenger traffic at the
Lithuanian airports, followed by Wizz Air
in second place with 26%.
