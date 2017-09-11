Lithuanian airports post 15% growth in H1 passenger numbers

Lithuania's three international airports handled a total of 2.946 mln passengers in the first half of 2018, a rise of 15% on the same time last year, informs LETA/BNS.

"We plan to serve more than 6 mln passengers by the end of this year," Laura Joffe, COO at Lietuvos Oro Uostai (Lithuanian Airports), the operator of the airports of Vilnius, Kaunas and Palanga, said.





Some 5.245 mln passengers went through the three airports in the full year 2017, up 10% from 2016.





In the first half year-on-year, passenger numbers rose by 17% to 2.328 mln in Vilnius, by 13% to 473,000 in Kaunas and by 7% to 144,000 in Palanga.





The largest number of passengers flew to and from the United Kingdom, accounting for 19% of all flights, followed by Norway with 7%, and Denmark and Italy with 6% each.





Ireland's Ryanair was the number-one airline with a 31% share of the total passenger traffic at the Lithuanian airports, followed by Wizz Air in second place with 26%.