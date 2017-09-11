New light-vehicle registrations in the Baltic States grew by 14.8% in Q2 of 2018

Analysis of fully-processed registrations’ data performed by AV Automotive Research / AutoTyrimai, based on source data obtained from Regitra (Lithuania), CSDD (Latvia) and Maanteeamet (Estonia), show that new light-vehicle (M1&N1) registrations in the Baltic States grew by 14.8% to 25’493 units in II quarter 2018.

Lithuania sustained its rapid growth and finally took the first place in the region (+30.2% to 10’640 units).





Latvia has kept quite a good growth rate but remained far behind its neighbours by the total volume (+8.7% to 5’563 units).





Estonia was the slowest-growing country and slid to the second position by volume (+4.3% to 9’290 units).





Since Lithuania become the largest market in the Baltic States, it accounted for 41.7% of the total, while Estonia and Latvia respectively had 36.4% and 21.8% shares. When calculated per 1’000 inhabitants, Lithuania managed to keep its lead over Latvia: its index was 3.8, while Latvian one was 2.9 and Estonia kept its clear lead here with 7.0.





There were 22’104 passenger cars (+13.4%) and 3’389 light commercial vehicles (+25.1%) registered in the Baltic States in II quarter 2018.





The best performing makes (brands) were Toyota (3’613 units), Fiat (3’008 units), Volkswagen (2’843 units), Skoda (2’443 units) and Renault (1’794 units).





The most popular models were Fiat 500 (1’229 units), Skoda Octavia (911 units), Fiat Tipo (688 units), Toyota RAV4 (688 units) and Volkswagen Golf (678 units).





New light-vehicle registrations in the Baltic States increased 13.4% to 45’560 in the first half 2018. Similar to the II quarter, Lithuania was the fastest-growing by far and largest by a quite slim margin market (+24.2% to 17’879 units), while Estonia fell inbetween in both categories (+7.8% to 17’412 units) and Latvia came in the third (+6.6% to 10’269 units).





The research is based on the common European-wide methodology, which considers a vehicle as being new one only when its first-overall and first-in-country registration dates are exactly the same. It counts so-called brutto volume paying no regard to any kind of short-term registrations and de-registrations which may follow-up at any time, and these are the subjects of another dedicated research.