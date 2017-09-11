Tallinna Sadam Q2 freight volume grows 2.5% on year to 5.1 mln tons

The freight volume of the ports of the listed Estonian state-owned company Tallinna Sadam (Port of Tallinn) in the second quarter of this year increased 2.5% on year to 5.1 mln tons and the number of passengers grew 0.2% to 2.9 mln, Tallinna Sadam reported.

In the first six months of 2018 the cargo volume of Tallinna Sadam totaled 10.1 mln tons, increasing by 1.4% compared to the first six months of the previous year, the company told the stock exchange.





In the first half of 2018 altogether 4.8 mln passengers visited the harbors of Tallinna Sadam, which is 0.2% more than in the comparable period of 2017.





Tallinna Sadam owns one of the largest cargo and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which in 2017 serviced 10.6 mln passengers and 19.2 mln tons of cargo.





Tallinna Sadam group's sales in 2017 totaled 121.3 mln euros, adjusted EBITDA was 66.5 mln euros and net profit totaled 26.4 mln euros. Shares in AS Tallinna Sadam were listed on the main list of Nasdaq Tallinn from June 13.