Wednesday, 16.05.2018, 15:09
Telia Company plans to hire 400 IT specialists in Vilnius
"We’ve always viewed Lithuania as highly attractive country for long-term investments. In the near future, we intend to further strengthen our position both in Vilnius as well as in other cities and regions, e.g. in Siauliai. We are about to launch an ambitious digitalization program involving creation of many highly skilled jobs. In addition, we want Lithuania to become one of the first countries in this region to introduce 5G", Dennelind was quoted as saying in a statement.
In his words, Telia’s goal is to be Lithuania’s partner and to create highly skilled jobs, contribute to increasing cyber security of the country and to continue to strengthen Lithuania’s digital leadership in every way.
Telia Company announced plans to open the group's first services center in Vilnius in late October.
Since 1992, Telia has already invested more than 1.4 billion euros in the development of telecommunications in Lithuania.
