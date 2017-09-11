Analytics, Baltic States – CIS, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism

Number of tourists hosted at Latvian hotels rose by 15.3% in Q1

Edīte Miezīte , Statistics Latvia, 15.05.2018.
Latest data compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that 454.2 thousand visitors stayed at Latvian tourist accommodation establishments in the 1st quarter of 2018, which is 14.3% more than in the 1st quarter of 2017. Compared to corresponding period of the previous year, the number of nights spent by visitors increased by 12.8%, reaching 885.2 thousand. The average length of stay comprised 1.9 nights.

Over the 1st quarter of 2018, 304.6 thousand foreign visitors were hosted, which is 15.3% more than in the 1st quarter of the previous year, whereas the number of nights spent by them increased by 14.3%, reaching 605.8 thousand nights. The majority of foreign visitors came from Russia (62.0 thousand), Estonia (34.9 thousand), Lithuania (33.3 thousand), Germany (21.8 thousand), the United Kingdom (20.4 thousand), Finland (15.2 thousand).


In the 1st quarter of 2018, significant increase was observed in the number of visitors coming from Canada (3.6 times), Japan (66.2%), Denmark (47.2%), Finland (37.5%), Ukraine (33.3%) and Spain (31.1%). A drop was observed in the number of visitors coming from Norway (16.8%), USA (12.3%) and France (7.2%).




Out of the total number of foreign visitors, 45.4% or 138.2 thousand came from the neighbouring countries of Latvia – Russia (20.4%), Estonia (11.5%), Lithuania (10.9%) and Belarus (2.6%).


Out of all foreign visitors, majority (83.8%) stayed in Riga, 6.8% – in Jūrmala, 1.3% – in Daugavpils, 1.2% – in Liepāja, 1.1% – in Sigulda county.


In the 1st quarter of 2018, 149.6 thousand Latvian visitors were hosted at tourist accommodation establishments – 12.4% more than during the 1st quarter of the previous year, but the number of nights spent increased by 9.6% and comprised 279.4 million.


Latvian residents stayed mostly in Riga (33.3% of visitors), Jūrmala (14.7%), Liepāja (8.4%), Daugavpils (5.0%) and Sigulda county (3.1%).


Number of visitors hosted and nights spent at accommodation establishments

 

1st quarter of 2018

1st quarter of 2017

Changes,% (1st quarter of 2018/2017)

 

Visitors hosted

Nights spent

Visitors hosted

Nights spent

Visitors hosted

Nights spent

TOTAL

454 227

885 158

397 441

784 945

14.3

12.8

Latvian residents

149 621

279 376

133 164

254 960

12.4

9.6

Foreign residents

304 606

605 782

264 277

529 985

15.3

14.3

Russia

62 028

119 019

53 868

102 543

15.1

16.1

Estonia

34 881

52 158

30 855

45 413

13.0

14.9

Lithuania

33 275

49 839

30 761

48 052

8.2

3.7

Germany

21 782

44 375

17 260

35 089

26.2

26.5

United Kingdom

20 409

40 511

16 409

33 696

24.4

20.2

Finland

15 164

28 373

11 030

20 777

37.5

36.6

Sweden

11 363

26 011

10 743

24 691

5.8

5.3

Norway

10 645

22 609

12 791

27 983

-16.8

-19.2

Poland

8 528

14 039

6 643

11 265

28.4

24.6

Belarus

8 012

25 095

8 553

24 539

-6.3

2.3

Ukraine

7 301

14 102

5 479

12 905

33.3

9.3

Canada

6 094

9 055

1 697

3 319

3.6 times

2.7 times

Italy

5 855

12 001

5 376

10 088

8.9

19.0

Denmark

5 679

11 171

3 859

6 877

47.2

62.4

USA

4 984

11 099

5 681

11 766

-12.3

-5.7

Netherlands

4 122

7 759

3 483

6 608

18.3

17.4

France

4 101

7 710

4 420

8 307

-7.2

-7.2

Japan

3 948

4 891

2 375

3 458

66.2

41.4

Spain

3 284

6 875

2 505

5 401

31.1

27.3

Belgium

2 558

4 766

2 541

4 601

0.7

3.6

Israel

2 365

5 252

2 371

4 876

-0.3

7.7

Ireland

2 135

4 343

1 805

3 599

18.3

20.7

Switzerland

2 057

4 393

1 762

3 236

16.7

35.8

China

1 994

4 309

1 639

3 865

21.7

11.5


Over the 1st quarter of 2018, 305.0 thousand visitors were hosted at tourist accommodation establishments in Riga – 15.8% more than during the 1st quarter of the previous year. The number of foreign visitors in Riga rose by 15.3%, amounting to 255.1 thousand. The largest number of foreign visitors hosted in Riga came from Russia (19.2%), Estonia (10.2%), Lithuania (8.9%), Germany (7.7%) and the United Kingdom (7.6%).


More tourism statistics is available in the CSB website section Tourism – Key Indicators. The data are published in the CSB database section Tourism (Short-term statistical data and Annual statistical data).




