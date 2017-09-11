Number of tourists hosted at Latvian hotels rose by 15.3% in Q1

Latest data compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that 454.2 thousand visitors stayed at Latvian tourist accommodation establishments in the 1st quarter of 2018, which is 14.3% more than in the 1st quarter of 2017. Compared to corresponding period of the previous year, the number of nights spent by visitors increased by 12.8%, reaching 885.2 thousand. The average length of stay comprised 1.9 nights.

Over the 1st quarter of 2018, 304.6 thousand foreign visitors were hosted, which is 15.3% more than in the 1st quarter of the previous year, whereas the number of nights spent by them increased by 14.3%, reaching 605.8 thousand nights. The majority of foreign visitors came from Russia (62.0 thousand), Estonia (34.9 thousand), Lithuania (33.3 thousand), Germany (21.8 thousand), the United Kingdom (20.4 thousand), Finland (15.2 thousand).





In the 1st quarter of 2018, significant increase was observed in the number of visitors coming from Canada (3.6 times), Japan (66.2%), Denmark (47.2%), Finland (37.5%), Ukraine (33.3%) and Spain (31.1%). A drop was observed in the number of visitors coming from Norway (16.8%), USA (12.3%) and France (7.2%).













Out of the total number of foreign visitors, 45.4% or 138.2 thousand came from the neighbouring countries of Latvia – Russia (20.4%), Estonia (11.5%), Lithuania (10.9%) and Belarus (2.6%).





Out of all foreign visitors, majority (83.8%) stayed in Riga, 6.8% – in Jūrmala, 1.3% – in Daugavpils, 1.2% – in Liepāja, 1.1% – in Sigulda county.





In the 1st quarter of 2018, 149.6 thousand Latvian visitors were hosted at tourist accommodation establishments – 12.4% more than during the 1st quarter of the previous year, but the number of nights spent increased by 9.6% and comprised 279.4 million.





Latvian residents stayed mostly in Riga (33.3% of visitors), Jūrmala (14.7%), Liepāja (8.4%), Daugavpils (5.0%) and Sigulda county (3.1%).





Number of visitors hosted and nights spent at accommodation establishments

1st quarter of 2018 1st quarter of 2017 Changes,% (1st quarter of 2018/2017) Visitors hosted Nights spent Visitors hosted Nights spent Visitors hosted Nights spent TOTAL 454 227 885 158 397 441 784 945 14.3 12.8 Latvian residents 149 621 279 376 133 164 254 960 12.4 9.6 Foreign residents 304 606 605 782 264 277 529 985 15.3 14.3 Russia 62 028 119 019 53 868 102 543 15.1 16.1 Estonia 34 881 52 158 30 855 45 413 13.0 14.9 Lithuania 33 275 49 839 30 761 48 052 8.2 3.7 Germany 21 782 44 375 17 260 35 089 26.2 26.5 United Kingdom 20 409 40 511 16 409 33 696 24.4 20.2 Finland 15 164 28 373 11 030 20 777 37.5 36.6 Sweden 11 363 26 011 10 743 24 691 5.8 5.3 Norway 10 645 22 609 12 791 27 983 -16.8 -19.2 Poland 8 528 14 039 6 643 11 265 28.4 24.6 Belarus 8 012 25 095 8 553 24 539 -6.3 2.3 Ukraine 7 301 14 102 5 479 12 905 33.3 9.3 Canada 6 094 9 055 1 697 3 319 3.6 times 2.7 times Italy 5 855 12 001 5 376 10 088 8.9 19.0 Denmark 5 679 11 171 3 859 6 877 47.2 62.4 USA 4 984 11 099 5 681 11 766 -12.3 -5.7 Netherlands 4 122 7 759 3 483 6 608 18.3 17.4 France 4 101 7 710 4 420 8 307 -7.2 -7.2 Japan 3 948 4 891 2 375 3 458 66.2 41.4 Spain 3 284 6 875 2 505 5 401 31.1 27.3 Belgium 2 558 4 766 2 541 4 601 0.7 3.6 Israel 2 365 5 252 2 371 4 876 -0.3 7.7 Ireland 2 135 4 343 1 805 3 599 18.3 20.7 Switzerland 2 057 4 393 1 762 3 236 16.7 35.8 China 1 994 4 309 1 639 3 865 21.7 11.5





Over the 1st quarter of 2018, 305.0 thousand visitors were hosted at tourist accommodation establishments in Riga – 15.8% more than during the 1st quarter of the previous year. The number of foreign visitors in Riga rose by 15.3%, amounting to 255.1 thousand. The largest number of foreign visitors hosted in Riga came from Russia (19.2%), Estonia (10.2%), Lithuania (8.9%), Germany (7.7%) and the United Kingdom (7.6%).





More tourism statistics is available in the CSB website section Tourism – Key Indicators. The data are published in the CSB database section Tourism (Short-term statistical data and Annual statistical data).