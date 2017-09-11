Booking.com opening Vilnius office

Online accommodation giant Booking.com on May 15th is opening its office in Vilnius, reports LETA/BNS.

Booking.com officials told BNS last year that the the Vilnius office would hire 900 people within five years.





"We were looking for a very vibrant, dynamic and multicultural city. We chose Vilnius is the best possible location for us to open our new customer service center. Our first experience of being in Vilnius, that there's a really talented pull of people," Alessandro Rotelli, customer service director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Booking.com, told reporters in Vilnius.





"At the moment in this office we have one hundred people, we are looking to hire an additional hundred people, our long term plan is to have 900 people in the next five years," Rotelli said.





"So what our agents are doing, they are supporting our partners and customers 24/7, by removing the language barrier," he added.





Established in 1996, Amsterdam-based Booking.com is one of the largest travel e-commerce companies in the world.