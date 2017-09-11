Klaipedos Nafta's revenue up to EUR 35.5 mln in 4 months

Lithuania's state-run oil and LNG terminals operator Klaipedos Nafta (Klaipeda's Oil) posted 35.5 million euros in revenue in the first four months of this year, up 1.1% from 35.1 million euros last year, reports LETA/BNS.

In April, turnover inched down 3.8% to 7.9 million euros, the company said in its preliminary report via the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange.





"The situation in the oil market was rather complicated last year. We had to reconsider our activity processes and concentrate our efforts on seeking ways to make the operation of our oil terminal more flexible and attract new shipments and customers. There is no doubt that this strategy works for us," Klaipedos Nafta CEO Mindaugas Jusius said.





The company's oil terminals' revenue grew 23.4% to 13.7 million euros this year, and revenue of the LNG terminal dropped 9.2% to 21.8 million euros.





In April, oil terminals' revenue increased 3.7% to 2.5 million euros and revenue of the LNG terminal was down 6.7% to 5.1 million euros.





Oil product load into Klaipedos Nafta's storage tanks in Klaipeda and the Subacius oil storage facility increased 22.8% in January-April this year. During this period oil product reloading volumes reached 2,442 thousand tonnes, compared with 1,988 thousand tonnes a year ago.





In April, Klaipedos Nafta's LNG terminal regasified and supplied the LNG transmission system with 1,150 thousand MWh of natural gas, compared with 1,436 thousand MWh in April, 2017.





A total of 2,250 thousand MWh of natural gas was regasified and reloaded in January-April 2018, down 24.4% from the same period last year.





Klaipedos Nafta;s shares are quoted on the Vilnius Nasdaq stock exchange's Main List.